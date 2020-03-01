News

FASHION FACE-OFF: It’s Hina Khan v/s Anita Hassanandani!

MUMBAI: Anita Hassananadani is one of the most loved television celebrities.

It is not only for her acting chops and overall personality which has people in awe of her but also her incredibly cute and bubbly nature. Though she is conscious of her body, she is not a fitness freak and has always enforced to eat all what you want but make sure you sweat it out!

Along with this, she is also very fashionable.

While there is a lot we have to speak about Anita, Hina Khan, on the other hand, has groomed herself very well and there is always a thing or two we can learn from her. Apart from how she has grown as an actor and how with her dedication and focus has reached a stage where her fashion game can be pit with the biggies of Bollywood, we recently happened to spot quite some similarity between Anita and Hina’s fashion game where the two make statements in white with a silver neckpiece.

Both look amazing and we cannot decide who looks prettier. We hence have the two actress’ pictures below for our readers to decide who looks better:

