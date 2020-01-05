Fashion face-off: Who rocked the ethnic look better, Reem Shaikh or Jannat Zubair?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always brought some amazing fashion articles related to our favourite celebs of the Telly town. And in today's article, we bring you a fashion face-off where two of the most popular divas of the small screen donned same outfits and simply rocked in it.



They are none other than Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Reem Shaikh. Both of these actresses are extremely popular among the fans. They have not just impressed the masses with their excellent acting skills but also with their fashionista avatars.



Jannat recently posted a picture where she is seen in an ethnic avatar. She wore a beautiful black kurta with white embroidery on it. Jannat has always been a fan of black colour and she surely knows how to rock her every look, this one being the latest. The actress' desi avatar has made her fans go gaga and they can't stop giving beautiful comments on her look.



Take a look at Jannat's post:

Meanwhile, Reem had opted for the same look a few months ago. She wore a pink kurta with white embroidery and looked simply stunning. Shaikh too has been always on point when it comes to fashion. She can also pull any look like a complete pro.



Take a look at Reem's post:

Well, both the divas looked extremely beautiful and we can't decide who rocked the ethnic look better. Can you tell us whom you liked the most? Drop your views in the comments section.