FATEJO GOALS! Fateh and Tejo's NEW BEGINNINGS spell all things LOVE in Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

Fateh and Tejo have come a long way in their relationship, from getting married to falling in love and getting separated the duo has garnered a massive fanbase and just recently, when the track of Fatejo getting married again was introduced, netizens had showered a lot of love. Well, now we have come across a BTS that shows the new beginnings of Fatejo and we bet you wouldn't want to miss out on these adorables. Check it out:

Currently, Jasmine is shattered seeing Fateh and Tejo as bride and groom. But, she is not ready to give up yet. She had hoped that Fateh will leave Tejo back at the ashram but he did the unthinkable.

Jasmine overhears Taiji talking that Tejo is scared of fire and if that is the case, how were their pheras completed. Jasmine then immediately comes up with another plan and tells Gurpreet that the marriage will be illegal if all the rituals weren’t fulfilled.

