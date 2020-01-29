Father Raja Ratnakar trains daughter Vaishnavi for an important action sequence

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s popular mythological show ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ has recently completed 100 episodes. The show revolves around Liitle Vaishnavi and her journey on becoming the mother of our universe.

In the upcoming episode there will be a biggest twist where Raja Ratnakar will be on the verge of loosing a battle and his life both. Vaishnavi who was trained in different field like music, singing,etc by the three Devi’s is now been trained for an action sequence.

And for this sequence she is being trained not by an action director but by Hrishikesh Pandey himself who is essaying the role of a father in the show. Sword fighting is something that takes lot of hours to learn.

Hrishikesh Pandey who is playing the role of a King and her father made sure that Vaishnavi learns it quickly without stressing about it much. And to all our surprise she learnt it so beautifully that the people on the set were awestruck with her performance.

When Hrishikesh was asked about the trick he just smiled and nodded the head looking at her daughter.

With this we can see how the bond has been between them.