Like father, like son: Irfan Pathan winks as he poses with his son for a cute photo; fans love their swag

MUMBAI: Due to the deadly coronavirus, people are locked-up in their homes. Celebrities, who have a hectic schedule, are utilizing this lockdown period to indulge in various activities and bond with their family and Irfan Pathan is no different.

The former Indian cricketer, who is gearing up to make his film debut with Cobra, has shared a picture wherein he can be seen spending quality time with his son.

However, it’s the pose of the father and son that will instantly melt your heart and your lips will curve into a smile.

In the picture, Irfan can be seen putting his hands behind his head and relaxing on his bed. His son can be seen comfortably lying on him copying the exact posture while being engrossed in something. The difference is that Irfan winked at the camera, his son didn’t. His fans loved their swag. We came across comments like ‘Superrrrb’, ‘Nice sir’ and ‘Son like a Dad’.

Irfan captioned his post as, “Yes it’s #lockdown but We aren’t complaining.... @imrankpathan_official #love #time #family”

Check out the adorable picture of father-son right here:

Don’t you think Irfan’s wink game is on point in the picture? And did you love how the father and son are bonding these days.

Coming back to Cobra, it is Chiyaan Vikram’s 58th film and is being directed by Imaikkaa Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film will see Irfan Pathan in the role of a Turkish Interpol officer. Produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios, it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language.