"This Feels Like A Dream Wedding", Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar On Her Wedding Sequence In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI :StarPlus's 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience's excitement on the edge by bringing one of the other twists in the episodes. Having introduced the audience to a new twist in the story with its interesting promos, the makers of the show have always made the audience ask for more. Now, the new promo says it all about yet another interesting turn in the life of Seerat.

The most anticipated promo of Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann is finally here. Most awaited moment of Angad's life is here his marriage but wait it has a twist, instead of Seerat, Sahiba will be in the mandap with Angad as Seerat elopes with Gary.

The scenes of the promo looks dreamy, the makers of the show have conceptulised the scenes with creativity and authencity. The theme of the wedding looks real and visually asthetic. The reel wedding looks like no less than a marriage that take places in Bollywood films. Grandeur would be the term to describe the shaadi sequence of Teri Meri Doriyaann.

We hear that the theme of this wedding is inspired from one of the most talked of Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s wedding. Be it from the bride and groom's outfits to the colour and set themes of the mandap, all has been inspired from

Himanshi Parashar, who plays the role of Sahiba in Teri Meri Doriyaann, opined about the reel wedding, "Earlier in my career i’ve seen myself in Bridal look but this look felt special. It felt very real & something my dream wedding would look like. The look was of a Punjabi Bride. I’ve never been a Punjabi bride before. When I walked on set the whole cast and team was awe of me in the look, they couldn’t stop praising me. I felt like it was my actual wedding with the grandness & atmosphere of the set. We had so much fun shooting it. This turn in Sahiba's life is going to change her life as well as Angad's life. I am excited to see the new alteration in her life".

Teri Meri Doriyaann is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that is a total vibe of romance and euphoria that comes along with it. Watch out for Teri Meri Doriyaann only on StarPlus at 7 pm.