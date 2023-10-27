Feisty and fearless - Sony Entertainment Television introduces viewers to Arya, in Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

MUMBAI: A pioneer in presenting stories set in the milieu of diverse backdrops with memorable characters, Sony Entertainment Television is all set to introduce viewers to the feisty and fearless, Arya, in its upcoming fiction launch, ‘Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi’. Premiering on October 30, 2023, this entertaining drama will air every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM, promising audiences a riveting tale of a daughter's quest to find and unite with her father, entering a world with hidden secrets and entangled relationships that will turn her life upside down.

A remarkable ensemble, featuring Maahi Bhadra, Sai Deodhar, Aamir Dalvi, and Manav Gohil, will breathe life into the captivating characters of the show, each exploring the multifaceted layers of human emotion and the eternal battle between good and evil. Arya, portrayed by Maahi Bhadra, believes her father is a supercop and is away on a mission, which is why she has never met him, but she is unaware of her true lineage. She is in fact the daughter of the enigmatic and power-wielding Satya, played by Aamir Dalvi, which is a truth that her mother, Chhaya, played by Sai Deodhar, has hidden from Arya. Manav Gohil plays Senior Inspector Ankush Rajyavadhkar, who is Satya’s brother, and he is unknowingly the physical manifestation of what Arya imagines her father to be, and it will be interesting for viewers to witness how their lives intertwine.

'Dabangii - Mulgii aayi re aayi' is a unique story of two contrasting ideologies, that of an amoral brother, Satya (Aamir Dalvi) and Ankush (Manav Gohil), with a steadfast moral approach to life, which collides with Arya taking center stage.

Comments

Maahi Bhadra, Child Actor

“Arya is brave, she always wants to do the right thing, but what I like the most is her dabangii tevar. I also want to be Dabangii like my character, Arya.”

Sai Deodhar, Actor

“I was instantly drawn to Chhaya’s fierce dedication to her daughter, which resonates with me personally. The inseparable bond that they share will make this character incredibly relatable to all the mothers out there. Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi reflects the love that mothers have for their children, and the lengths they can go to safeguard their innocence and dreams.”

Aamir Dalvi, Actor

“Satya is a man who lives by his own rules, even if it means sacrificing the very essence of family and his choices test the boundaries of morality. Exploring the depths of his psyche, that is driven by his selfish desires, makes this a challenging role and I am thrilled to bring this grey character to life in Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.”

Manav Gohil, Actor

“Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi showcases the battle between right and wrong, and the sacrifices one makes in the pursuit of truth. My character in the show, Ankush, is a cop with resolute integrity, who is ready to go against his brother in his fight for justice. The emotions that this character needs to bring alive really pushes me as an actor and I am very excited about finally playing a cop in uniform.”

