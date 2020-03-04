THIS female MTV Splitsvilla X2 contestant had a GIRL CRUSH on Aahna Sharma

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an extremely successful run with each episode incorporating twists and the drama escalating each and every

episode.

Priyamvada Kant-Shrey Mittal won the title against Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer. While the show was full of fun, entertainment, gossips and controversies, there were certainly much more than what we saw on the screens.

TellyChakkar.com brings to you an interesting gossip about a female contestant having a girl crush on another contestant Aahna Sharma.

Aahna Sharma was surely one of the most talked about contestant of the show. Be it her tiffs with Bhavya Singh and Miesha Iyer or her love story with Piyush Sharma, the model turned actress remained in the limelight throughout the show.

Well, did you know one of the female contestants was crushing over Aahna?

Alice Gari, who was initially attracted towards Loka but later failed to maintain a strong connection had a crush on Aahna.

Alice expressed the same during one of her Q&A sessions with fans on Instagram.

Have a look at the pic:

What are your views on the same? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.