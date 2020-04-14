News

Femina salutes the Real Heroes taking on COVID-19 on their latest cover page

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2020 12:39 PM

MUMBAI: While the world goes through these unprecedented times of dealing with  COVID-19 pandemic, Femina, India’s leading women's brand, has stepped up in these challenging times and introduced a cover page that showcases the exemplary efforts shown by real women warriors of this crisis. Expressing their gratitude towards those risking their lives, the brand records the significant contributions of 15 powerful women who are labouring at the forefront to help control the situation. 

The April issue of Femina highlights 15 phenomenal warriors, who have put the cause above themselves and fought the invisible enemy day and night to keep millions of Indians safe. The cover page features Dr. Somdatta Satpathi (Screens 150 patients daily as medical intern in OPD & Emergency Department of her hospital), Navnit Gill (provides free meals & has given out 6500 free meals so far) Mojdeh Farashahi (Ensures that stray animals and those who feed them are fed), Nanki Papneja (Donates face masks to the hospitals) and Dr. Kirti Sabnis (Frontline as an Infectious Disease Specialist). The brand has also presented tales depicting the heroic efforts of 10 more remarkable women who nursed the patients, aided the elderly, helped the homeless, ensured that animals on the street are well-fed, consoled families in lockdown with stories, among many other heart-warming anecdotes. These include Anagha Paralikar, Luna Chatterjee, Berryl Sanchis, Ruzan Khambatta, Dr. Tanu Singhal, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan, Toolika Gupta, Kirthi Jayakumar, Dr Swati Rajagopal and Anita Das Basak.

Commenting on the latest issue, Tanya Chaitanya, Editor and Chief Community Officer at Femina said, "While we strive to navigate through this unforeseen crisis, we, the Femina Family, stand by these unsung heroes during these tough times and salute their determination and grit towards ensuring that all of us remain safe. Their actions in these times are truly inspiring and we have no doubt that we shall emerge victorious in our fight against the virus because of their contribution and sacrifices towards society." 

Tags Femina Dr. Somdatta Satpathi Navnit Gill Nanki Papneja Dr. Kirti Sabnis Mojdeh Farashahi Anagha Paralikar Luna Chatterjee Berryl Sanchis Ruzan Khambatta Dr. Tanu Singhal Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan Toolika Gupta Kirthi Jayakumar Dr Swati Rajagopal Anita Das Basak TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here