FESTIVE TIME! Neil aka Paras Priyadarshan hints at MakarSankranti special from the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Paras Priyadarshan's Neil has turned into one of the brightest characters of the show and his support in AbhiRa's love story has been the most adored part about him. Fans are not only adoring him in the show but also applauded him for his performance in the recent episodes. Well, now that dapper took to his Instagram to share a glimpse from the sets and it did bring a hint that soon there shall be a celebration track for MakarSankranti as we seen kites hanging around. Are you all excited about the Birlas and Goenkas celebration?

Check out the post:

n the upcoming episode, Aarohi comes there and tells them that even Akshara is missing. She gets angry that her sister has quashed her dreams and is marrying her would-be-husband. She reaches the temple while Abhimanyu and Akshara proceed to get married, she is left in shock looking at the sight. What did she see?

