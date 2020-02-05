A few unmissable and beautiful moments straight from the sets of ALTBalaji’s Dil Hi toh Hai season 3

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji recently launched DIL HI TOH HAI Season 3 is already winning hearts with Ritwik and Palak’s love story. The first 10 episodes are already enticing the audience and viewers who are eagerly curious to know what season 3 has to offer.

Here are a few behind the scene pictures of Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani staring at each other with starry-eyed hopes for forever love.Some happy moments to savor, and certainly, couples to root for in hoping love takes root. No matter how gorgeous a couple looks, no one succeeds at marriage without huge doses of hard work, forgiveness, and determination not to give up.

With season 2 ending on a ‘not so happy’ note, season 3 will start with a two-year leap post-Ritwik’s and Palak’s accident. With Palak becoming Ritwik’s physiotherapist, will love blossom between them again? Will Ritwik’s memory of the time spent with Palak come back? What will happen to the marriage of Palak and Vikrant? Watch Ritwik and Palak battle with their feelings for one another in this third instalment of Dil Hi Toh Hai.