A fight breaks out on the sets of Imlie; Chaitrali Gupte and Hetal Yadav share a Major Disagreement?

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows. Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie once again saved Atharva from Chini’s plans.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 13:32
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Also read:  Imlie fame Saumya Saraswatt looks gorgeous in These Traditional attires, check out

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Now, we have another bts info close to Imlie.

The show is now revolving around Imlie and Atharva’s burgeoning friendship and we hope to see Arto fall in love with Imlie soon!

Now, we see that The cast of the show is all gathered around and waiting for the shot and Megha Chakraborty has now joined the fray.

She has captured her co-stars Chaitrali Gupte and Hetal Yadav bickering about something and we just had to share it with you!

Check out!

They literally get into an altercation about alterations and script learning among other things and we found this absolutely adorable!

Isn’t that adorable guys?

What do you think of the bond that the cast of Imlie shares?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie once again saved Atharva from Chini’s plans as she herself went for the movie with Atharva and spent a lot of time with him after the movie, despite Chini’s efforts of ruining it.

Imlie knows that Chini is fooling them all and has also trapped Abhishek and wants to reveal the truth to him too. Rudra and Devika are very happy that Atharva and Imlie spending time with each other.

Atharva is now severely confused with Chini’s words of Love for him and Abhishek later teases him about being lost in the thoughts of Imlie.

Also read:Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor thinks all TV stars are VAMPIRES; here’s why

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

 

About Author

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 13:32

