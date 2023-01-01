Filmmaker Farah Khan recalled appearing as a judge in the first season of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'. Farah along with Sonu Nigam were the judges on 'Indian Idol 1' that aired from 2004-2005.

Farah Khan recalls judging first season of 'Indian Idol' with Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI : Filmmaker Farah Khan recalled appearing as a judge in the first season of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'. Farah along with Sonu Nigam were the judges on 'Indian Idol 1' that aired from 2004-2005.

She said: "It's 'Indian Idol' that gave me so much experience. I was the judge of the first season of 'Indian Idol'."

Vishal Dadlani, who is seen among the panel of judges with Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, added: "Farah is such a person, who is brave, strong, focused and tries to present her message to the audience through her movies."

Farah has directed several films, including her debut project 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Tees Maar Khan', and 'Happy New Year'.

She came on the show as a celebrity guest for the 'Celebrating Farah Khan' special episode and enjoyed watching performances by contestants on the famous tracks from her films.

Farah was left in awe after listening to Deboshmita Roy's performance on the song 'Pyaar Hua Chupke Se'.

Farah complimented her by saying: "It felt like Rasmalai".

She also commented that she will be taking her as a playback singer for one of her movies as she has sweetness in her voice.

Adding to it, Vishal Dadlani will be seen sharing that the song she sang is from '1942: A Love Story'. He also said: "We are proud to select you as a contestant of this season."

Deboshmita questioned Farah if she is in touch with her old friends as she is now a big star. Farah replied: "Friends are those who stay in your hard times, I had two friends of mine when I was nothing, and they are friends still."

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Source : Ians 

