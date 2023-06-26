Finally! Abdu Rozik breaks his silence on feud with MC Stan

Abdu who is currently in Cape Town participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 spoke about his fight with MC Stan
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 20:15
MC Stan

MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons why the show was running well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Also Read-Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan gets a Grand Exit; why was Abdu’s eviction not warranted the same?

We all know the infamous feud between MC Stan and Abdu. The latter was clicked at the airport and while interacting with the media he confirmed that his friendship with MC Stan is no more and that they aren’t friends.

Abdu who is currently in Cape Town participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 spoke about his fight with MC Stan and said, “My side is very clear. I love him how I used to love him. He is a very nice person.”

Abdu BFF Shiv Thakare also confirmed that things are fine between him and MC Stan.

Also Read-Shocking! Abdu Rozik confirms that the friendship between Mc Stan and him is over and that friendship doesn’t exist

Credit-BollywoodLife
 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Bigg Boss 16 Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja M C Stan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Shah Rukh Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 20:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Last Moments! SaiRat’s last hug filled with love and pain
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Pandya Store: Terrible! Dhara is heartbroken over Chiku’s growing hate!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Satya keeps a condition for Sai and Virat, Sai gets emotional seeing Savi leave
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Finally! Abdu Rozik breaks his silence on feud with MC Stan
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of...
Bhagylakshmi: Exclusive! Rishi gets into a major accident!
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Ashwini wants Sai and Virat to unite, Savi becomes Sai’s protector
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
rajat Bedi
Shocking! Rajat Bedi reveals he quit the Hindi film Industry after his cheques kept getting bounced, “I had to run a household”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshay Verma
Exclusive! Dosti Anokhi’s Akshay Verma roped in for Dangal TV’s Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana!
social media
Congratulations! MTV Splitsvilla and Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Shivam Sharma gets engaged to Samaira Thakur and shares the news with fans on social media
Read to Find Out!
OMG! Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 shifting to OTT amidst a Time slot change? Read to Find Out!
Kapil Sharma
Really! Kapil Sharma took his entire family on his honeymoon to Italy with wife Ginni Chatrath
Shivaan Sharma
Exclusive! Titli fame Child Artist Shivaan Sharma roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s Gauna-Ek Pratha
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan reaches Cape Town to bring a twist to the show; read to know more