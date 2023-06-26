Finally! Abdu Rozik breaks his silence on feud with MC Stan

MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons why the show was running well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

We all know the infamous feud between MC Stan and Abdu. The latter was clicked at the airport and while interacting with the media he confirmed that his friendship with MC Stan is no more and that they aren’t friends.

Abdu who is currently in Cape Town participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 spoke about his fight with MC Stan and said, “My side is very clear. I love him how I used to love him. He is a very nice person.”

Abdu BFF Shiv Thakare also confirmed that things are fine between him and MC Stan.

