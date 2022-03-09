Finally! Ankita Lokhande spills beans on becoming a parent with her husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni graced the DID Super Moms judged by Remo D’Souza, Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 09:04
Finally! Ankita Lokhande spills beans on becoming a parent with her husband Vicky Jain

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande finally shared her views about becoming parents with her husband Vicky Jain. While gracing the dance reality show DID Super Moms, host Jay Bhanushali took an opportunity to ask Ankita about her plans of becoming a 'super mom’ and Ankita’s reply was a must watch.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni to enter DID Super Moms with this twist

Jay quipped, "Bata bhi do kab super mom aap ban rahi hain." Ankita replied back in a funny baby voice and said, "Abhi to main baby hoon, khud baby hoon." Usha, who has played Ankita's on-screen mother-in-law, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mother in the show Pavitra Rishta reacted to Ankita and asked her to sit on her lap, as she is such a cute baby. This made Ankita, co-judge Remo D'Souza and others laugh out loud.

Her views have come weeks after the audience's speculation over Ankita's pregnancy. Last month, she took her hubby to a pool party and posted pictures from there. Vicky is seen holding Ankita's tummy in one picture, leading some fans to believe the couple is expecting a baby.

Also Read: Heartbreaking! Ankita Lokhande gets emotional to see a performance dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput in DID Super Moms

Contestant Sadhana Mishra and her choreographer may be seen in the video performing on the song Kitni Baatein from the movie Lakshya. Ankita and Usha can be seen obviously sad as memories of Sushant Singh Rajput are aired in the background on a large screen.

Credit: DNA

Television Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Pavitra Rishta Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Smart Jodi DID Super Moms Sushant Singh Rajput Usha Jay Bhanushali Remo D’Souza TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 09:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama : Shocking! Toshu confesses that he cheated on Kinjal and tells Rakhi that it was just a fling
MUMBAI :  Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
HEARTBREAKING! Separation time for Ram and Priya, Pih to stay with her father in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always been high on drama.  The viewers have seen in the previous...
EXCLUSIVE! Night Alone actor Aniruddh Roy BAGS Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003: The Telgi Story
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world.  A lot of web shows are being...
OMG! Choreographer Dhanashree Verma undergoes a ligament surgery, Yuzvendra Chahal wishes her well
MUMBAI: Dhanashree Verma, who happens to be an ace choreographer and wife of Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has...
MAJOR DRAMA! Ashwini lashes out at Virat for misunderstanding Paakhi, tells him to move on from Sai in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Meiin is working wonders on small screens.  The show has recently witnessed a...
SLAPGATE DRAMA! Rakhi Dave confronts Toshu for cheating on Kinjal, he confesses being with someone else in Star Plus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts ever since its launch.  The show has managed to work...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Sushmita Sen collaborates with Mansi Bagla of Mini Films for an untitled project
Congratulations! Sushmita Sen collaborates with Mansi Bagla of Mini Films for an untitled project
Latest Video