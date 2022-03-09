Finally! Ankita Lokhande spills beans on becoming a parent with her husband Vicky Jain

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande finally shared her views about becoming parents with her husband Vicky Jain. While gracing the dance reality show DID Super Moms, host Jay Bhanushali took an opportunity to ask Ankita about her plans of becoming a 'super mom’ and Ankita’s reply was a must watch.

Jay quipped, "Bata bhi do kab super mom aap ban rahi hain." Ankita replied back in a funny baby voice and said, "Abhi to main baby hoon, khud baby hoon." Usha, who has played Ankita's on-screen mother-in-law, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mother in the show Pavitra Rishta reacted to Ankita and asked her to sit on her lap, as she is such a cute baby. This made Ankita, co-judge Remo D'Souza and others laugh out loud.

Her views have come weeks after the audience's speculation over Ankita's pregnancy. Last month, she took her hubby to a pool party and posted pictures from there. Vicky is seen holding Ankita's tummy in one picture, leading some fans to believe the couple is expecting a baby.

Contestant Sadhana Mishra and her choreographer may be seen in the video performing on the song Kitni Baatein from the movie Lakshya. Ankita and Usha can be seen obviously sad as memories of Sushant Singh Rajput are aired in the background on a large screen.

Credit: DNA