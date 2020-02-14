Finally Asim and Siddarth hug!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself. The show has finally made to the top 10 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience.

One such friendship in the house was of Siddarth Shukla and Asim Riyaz. The two had set huge BBF goals in the house. The two were termed by Salman as Ram Lakhan.

But unfortunately, after a few days, the friendship went kaput and the two from being friends became enemies.

But seems like things can get better between the two, Siddarth had started to praise Asim. The two are the strongest competitors of the show.

And their fans fight on Social media like how Salman and Shah Rukh Khan fans fight online.

Now in yesterday’s episode, we saw how Bigg Boss showed the journey of the contestants, where after watching his journey video Siddarth got emotional on watching his and Asim’s bond and post watching it he went and hugged Asim.

Well to see to these two hugging was a treat to all Bigg Boss fans.

