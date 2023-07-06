Finally! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa get relief in the 2020 drug case

MUMBAI: In 2020, the NCB conducted a raid at Bharti and Haarsh's residence which was then followed by a summon by the officials. The couple even appeared before the NCB officials for interrogation. They were later arrested after accepting consumption of drugs and then Bharti was booked by the agency under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1986. As per reports, Bharti and Haarsh were sent to 14 days of judicial custody till December 4 in connection with the seizure of ganja from their home.

Now comedian Bharti and her husband Haarsh can take a breather as a special NDPS Act court in Mumbai has rejected the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) plea seeking cancellation of the bail of the couple in a drug case. The plea was rejected last week for the lack of merit.

Bharti rose to fame with the show Comedy Circus and many years later hosted the show Khatra Khatra Khatra with her hubby Haarsh.

