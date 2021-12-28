Finally! Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz breaks his silence on his recent tweet, clarifies it wasn’t for Shehnaaz Gill and requests fans to calm down

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he grabbed the headlines for his fights with Siddarth Shukla. Moreover, he was one of the few contestants picked on by Salman Khan and grilled in every episode.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked in a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

The actor has gained an immense fan following his stint in the reality show. He is a hot favorite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

Recently, the rapper had tweeted about how people move on in life and his tweet was misunderstood by fans, who thought that the message was for Shehnaaz who was seen dancing recently at a party. Thus, her fans slammed Asim and targeted him on social media for talking about her.

(ALSO READ : Whoa! Finally, Asim reveals when he is getting married to Himanshi)

He was trending on social media with the hashtag #ShameOnAsim and he received a lot of hatred for it.

Finally, the model-turned-actor took to social media and clarified his stance, where he said, “I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now. I lost one of my good friends last month from Jammu and a few of my friends from the same group are partying right now in Goa, so I was actually telling them not to who you all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up and say it directly. I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too. So stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy.”

Well, Asim finally made it clear that the tweet wasn’t for Shehnaaz but for his other friends.

Asim and Shehnaaz both were a bit unknown, but after their stint in the Bigg Boss house (Season 13), they became superstars and have a crazy fan following.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : CONTROVERSY: ‘Shame on Asim’ trends on Twitter after actors posts CRYPTIC TWEET about Shehnaaz Gill!)