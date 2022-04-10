Finally! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash breaks her silence on her wedding plans with Karan Kundrra, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash has been in a relationship with actor and former Bigg Boss co-contestant Karan Kundrra for a while now. The two have been facing questions about when they are getting married. On Monday, Tejasswi had a rather hilarious response to such questions.

Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi shared her rendition of a popular meme these days, where she lip-synced to the lyrics, “Mujhe nahi pata hai, mujhe nahi pooch na (I don’t know, don’t ask me).” She wrote ‘Paps: shaadi kab hogi’ at the top, implying that her reaction is to the paparazzi constantly asking her when she and Karan are tying the knot.

In the video’s caption, Tejasswi shared some nuggets of wisdom for other girls facing this question or dilemma. She wrote, “But on a serious note, it’s always better to be sure than sorry. This is especially for all the girls out there. Take all the time you need to be sure.”

Tejasswi and Karan met on Bigg Boss 15 last year, where they fell in love and began dating.

Tejasswi is currently working in Naagin 6, where she plays the lead role. She was also seen as a warden on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp briefly, alongside Karan Kundrra.

Credit: Hindustan Times