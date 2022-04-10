Finally! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash breaks her silence on her wedding plans with Karan Kundrra, Scroll down to know more

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been facing questions about when they are getting married however, the Naagin 6 actress took to her social media to reply but in a hilarious way

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 09:36
Finally! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash breaks her silence on her wedding plans with Karan Kundrra, Scroll down to know mo

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash has been in a relationship with actor and former Bigg Boss co-contestant Karan Kundrra for a while now. The two have been facing questions about when they are getting married. On Monday, Tejasswi had a rather hilarious response to such questions.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia enter the house as the villains of the game

Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi shared her rendition of a popular meme these days, where she lip-synced to the lyrics, “Mujhe nahi pata hai, mujhe nahi pooch na (I don’t know, don’t ask me).” She wrote ‘Paps: shaadi kab hogi’ at the top, implying that her reaction is to the paparazzi constantly asking her when she and Karan are tying the knot.

In the video’s caption, Tejasswi shared some nuggets of wisdom for other girls facing this question or dilemma. She wrote, “But on a serious note, it’s always better to be sure than sorry. This is especially for all the girls out there. Take all the time you need to be sure.”

Also Read: Interesting! From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty, couples who found love partners inside the Bigg Boss house

Tejasswi and Karan met on Bigg Boss 15 last year, where they fell in love and began dating.

Tejasswi is currently working in Naagin 6, where she plays the lead role. She was also seen as a warden on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp briefly, alongside Karan Kundrra.

Credit: Hindustan Times

Television Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra Wedding Blossoms LOCK UPP Swaragini Pehredaar Piya Ki Naagin 6 Khatra Khatra Show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 09:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - High Drama! Virat Furious to see Sai and Jagtap Together
MUMBAI :Star Plus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is coming up with exciting twists and interesting storylines, as...
Finally! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash breaks her silence on her wedding plans with Karan Kundrra, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash has been in a relationship with actor and former Bigg Boss co-contestant Karan Kundrra for a...
Latest Update! TV actor Abhishek Awasthi joins the cast of Jai Hanuman Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo, details inside
MUMBAI: After a cameo appearance in Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, actor Abhishek Awasthi has bagged the...
Rajjo: Revenge! Rajjo’s turns vengeful, decides to marry Arjun
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Aarya missing, Kinjal files F.I.R against Toshu
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s popular serial Anupamaa, is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. It has been running...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'