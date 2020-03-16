Finally! Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan dismisses rumours of getting secretly engaged in Dubai

Arshi Khan is currently holidaying in Dubai
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 09:59
MUMBAI: After Arshi Khan stepped out from doing the swayamwar show on national television, it was rumoured that Arshi is getting engaged in Dubai. However, the actress reveals that she is on holiday.

She says, "I was back-to-back shooting for my films, web shows and music. Since years I wasn't out for holidays so I made plans to visit Dubai in the holy month of Ramadan. But I was taken by surprise when I was asked here about my engagement. I'm not getting engaged here."

The actress who gained popularity after participating in Bigg Boss and later acted in popular television shows like Savitri Devi College & Hospital, Vish, Ishq Mein Marjawan among others, says that Dubai is best for a small break from work.

She was quoted saying, "From the modernly designed and airy public areas to the fresh and nature-inspired decor, I'm in love with Dubai, it's a good place to be, for a small break from work.”

“Dubai is famous for contemporary sightseeing attractions such as the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa and shopping malls that are complete with mammoth aquariums and indoor ski slopes. This city also has so many cultural highlights and things to do, as well as all the glamorous modern add-ons. I'm enjoying my time in Dubai," she concluded.

Credit: ETimes

