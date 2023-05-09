Finally! Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan lashed out at Rakhi Sawant says “Some losers who are making fun of Islam and making a joke out of this pilgrimage place and I wonder how a person got to do so many drama around a holy place”

Gauahar Khan takes a dig at Rakhi Sawant as she makes fun of Islam as a religion and questions how she got the chance to do so much drams around the holy place.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 20:20
Gauahar Khan

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is a well known personality in the entertainment industry and she has a massive fan following.

The actress has worked in successful movies and web shows and today is a household name.

She is best known for performance is movies like Begum Jaan, Fever, Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year etc.

Gauahar has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 7 where she emerged as the winner of the show and until now she is known as one of the best contestants of the show.

Today, she is happily married to social media influencer Zaid Darbar and the two are enjoying their best phase of their life as they have embraced parenthood where they are blessed with a baby boy.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing the headlines as she had put a case on husband Adil for cheating and now he also has come out and spoken about how she has treated him and the war doesn’t seem to end.

Rakhi recently performed Umrah where she informed the world that she has accepted the religion and that’s because she is married to Adil and while doing Nikkah she has changed her name to “Fatima” and is a Muslim by religion.

The actress had received severe backlash for this move and the audience lashed out on her to make a mockery out of a religion.

ALSO READ :OMG! Gauahar Khan gets attacked on social media, and apologizes for hurting sentiments! Details Inside!

Now actress Gauahar Khan has come out and slammed the actress where she took a dig at her.

Where she said that some losers are making fun of Islam and making a joke out of this pilgrimage place and she wonders how a person got to do so much drama around a holy place.

She also stated that at one point the drama person said that she has accepted Islam and then changes her statement saying that she didn’t do in willingly and you don’t need 59 cameras to showcase your love for “Allah”

Well, there are a lot of people who have come out and are happy that Gauahar Khan has taken a stand for the religion and has spoken about this nonsense.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ :Unbelievable! Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan was rejected from Slumdog Millionaire and the reason will leave you in splits

Gauahar Khan Rkahi Sawant Bigg Boss Bigg Boss season 7 Reality show Umrah Islam Muslim religion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 20:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Amrita saves Riya, Veer’s life falls in danger
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Smart! Tara plans against Nayak, Ranchhod helps
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
New entry! Aviee Sharma joins the cast of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a romantic drama based in modern-day...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Rebellious! Aradhana ignores Reyansh’s warning, goes against the Jindal Family
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Finally! Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan lashed out at Rakhi Sawant says “Some losers who are making fun of Islam and making a joke out of this pilgrimage place and I wonder how a person got to do so many drama around a holy place”
MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is a well known personality in the entertainment industry and she has a massive fan following.The...
Fukrey 3 Trailer OUT! Bringing back memories, the trailer is undoubtedly the most hilarious one of the year
MUMBAI : The highly anticipated trailer for the third installment of Excel Entertainment's audience loved franchise,...
Recent Stories
Fukrey
Fukrey 3 Trailer OUT! Bringing back memories, the trailer is undoubtedly the most hilarious one of the year
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aviee
New entry! Aviee Sharma joins the cast of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Shaurya
OMG! From hosting reality shows to DJ-ing, here’s all you need to know about birthday boy Baseer Ali aka Shaurya Luthra of Kundali Bhagya
Rushad Rana
Exclusive! “I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film”, Rushad Rana on his upcoming projects, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years and more
Saavi Ki Savaari
Exclusive! Dashami Creation’s Saavi Ki Savaari to wrap up the shoot on THIS date?
Tanaaz Irani
OMG! Tanaaz Irani opens up about her back injury, “I lost confidence and even went through depression”
Bharti Singh
Oh No! Bharti Singh informs that hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa and son Gola are down with the contagious eye flu