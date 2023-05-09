Finally! Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan lashed out at Rakhi Sawant says “Some losers who are making fun of Islam and making a joke out of this pilgrimage place and I wonder how a person got to do so many drama around a holy place”

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is a well known personality in the entertainment industry and she has a massive fan following.

The actress has worked in successful movies and web shows and today is a household name.

She is best known for performance is movies like Begum Jaan, Fever, Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year etc.

Gauahar has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 7 where she emerged as the winner of the show and until now she is known as one of the best contestants of the show.

Today, she is happily married to social media influencer Zaid Darbar and the two are enjoying their best phase of their life as they have embraced parenthood where they are blessed with a baby boy.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing the headlines as she had put a case on husband Adil for cheating and now he also has come out and spoken about how she has treated him and the war doesn’t seem to end.

Rakhi recently performed Umrah where she informed the world that she has accepted the religion and that’s because she is married to Adil and while doing Nikkah she has changed her name to “Fatima” and is a Muslim by religion.

The actress had received severe backlash for this move and the audience lashed out on her to make a mockery out of a religion.

Now actress Gauahar Khan has come out and slammed the actress where she took a dig at her.

Where she said that some losers are making fun of Islam and making a joke out of this pilgrimage place and she wonders how a person got to do so much drama around a holy place.

She also stated that at one point the drama person said that she has accepted Islam and then changes her statement saying that she didn’t do in willingly and you don’t need 59 cameras to showcase your love for “Allah”

Well, there are a lot of people who have come out and are happy that Gauahar Khan has taken a stand for the religion and has spoken about this nonsense.

