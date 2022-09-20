Finally! Bombay HC grants bail to Bigg Boss fame Armaan Kohli in connection with Drugs Case

Actor and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Armaan Kohli who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case and had been lodged in jail for the last 1 year has been granted bail from the Bombay High Court on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 17:18
MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court granted bail to actor and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Armaan Kohli on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh in connection with possession of drugs. Reportedly, the actor was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case and had been lodged in jail for the last 1 year.

Also Read: Controversy! Bigg Boss EX- Contestant Armaan Kohli Bail Application Rejected from Bombay High Court! DETAILS INSIDE!

The 50-year-old was arrested by the NCB after a raid on his house had found 1.2 g of Cocaine. Earlier the actor had pleaded for a bail, which was rejected a few months back, after which his lawyer had decided to appeal to the High Court.

Reportedly, the actor had pleaded for bail on the grounds that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, and as such he was entitled to bail.

Also Read: Latest Update! Bigg Boss fame Armaan Kohli’s bail plea in connection with drugs case pending in court, informs his lawyer

Armaan, popularly known for his role in 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani', has been MIA from the acting scene. He was last seen on the big screen in 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' in the year 2015.

He also participated in the seventh season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

