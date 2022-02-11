Finally! Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up on her frenemy Rashami Desai

Devoleena and Rashami Desai became friends during BB13. Even after the show, their bonding continued.

However, when they entered BB 15, the friendship started on a sour note. They were seen having arguments and even got into unnecessary fights.

Devoleena said, "Yes, I agree that Rashami and I have been great friends since BB13. But, everything does not always go well in a friendship and relationship. Though we have been great friends, we have not been on the same page many times. And in the current season, she bonded with inmates who I never matched my wavelength with. I connected with inmates who she never got along with."

She added, "I can't believe that my friendship could go so wrong or sour after having such a beautiful bonding. All I can hope for is let time mend this bitterness between us."

The actress is recuperating from her injury in BB15. She had to postpone her surgery while in the house and is on bed rest now.

