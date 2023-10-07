Finally! Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s baby boy out of NICU; mother and child will be home soon

Due to being born prematurely the baby was kept in the NICU for nearly 3 weeks and now is shifted to a regular observation room.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 10:02
mother and child will be home soon

MUMBAI :Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple welcomed their baby boy on 21st June, who was born prematurely.

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

Due to being born prematurely the baby was kept in the NICU for nearly 3 weeks and now is shifted to a regular observation room. Sharing this news, Shoaib wrote, “Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din aur hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye. Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega.”

Dipika celebrated Eid-Al-Adha in the hospital with her family and revealed that Shoaib is a doting dad and has smoothly taken over the dad duties along with managing his time shooting.

Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in 2018 and recently bought a 5 BHK apartment where they were supposed to move in before their baby arrived.

Also Read- Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals that he doesn’t see himself as a celebrity, check it out

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- BollywoodLife

 

 

Dipika Kakar Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Balika Vadhu Madhubala TV news TellyChakkar Agle janam mohe bitiya hi kijo Bigg Boss
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 10:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Monika Bhadoriya: Comedy shows have changed over the years
MUMBAI: Actress Monika Bhadoriya says that the comedy genre, in both TV and films, has evolved over the years. The...
Arjun Bijlani reveals what keeps him going as he juggles between two shows!
MUMBAI :Being a TV actor is far from easy, even though our favorite television shows captivate us. This holds...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Manish slaps a legal notice on the Birlas
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Abhimanyu asks Abhir to call him 'papa', latter refuses
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Sunny Deol for going everywhere with his Tara Singh get-up; latter’s reply will leave you in splits
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
changed over the years
Monika Bhadoriya: Comedy shows have changed over the years
juggles between two shows!
Arjun Bijlani reveals what keeps him going as he juggles between two shows!
Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Sunny Deol for going everywhere with his Tara Singh get-up; latter’s reply will leave you in splits
The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Sunny Deol for going everywhere with his Tara Singh get-up; latter’s reply will leave you in splits
Shweta Tiwari
Whoa! From a spacious apartment in Mumbai to luxury cars like Audi and BMW, here’s Shweta Tiwari’s net worth
inspired by Bollywood actresses
Whoa! Check out these Television beauties who donned bridal looks inspired by Bollywood actresses
JANNAT ZUBAIR
Wow! Jannat Zubair reacts on Faisu entering Khatron Ke Khiladi; breaks silence on returning to television and participating in Bigg Boss