Finally! Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s baby boy out of NICU; mother and child will be home soon

MUMBAI :Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple welcomed their baby boy on 21st June, who was born prematurely.

Due to being born prematurely the baby was kept in the NICU for nearly 3 weeks and now is shifted to a regular observation room. Sharing this news, Shoaib wrote, “Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din aur hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye. Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega.”

Dipika celebrated Eid-Al-Adha in the hospital with her family and revealed that Shoaib is a doting dad and has smoothly taken over the dad duties along with managing his time shooting.

Dipika and Shoaib tied the knot in 2018 and recently bought a 5 BHK apartment where they were supposed to move in before their baby arrived.

Credit- BollywoodLife