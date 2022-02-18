Finally! Disha Parmar reveals whether she is pregnant

MUMBAI: When Rahul Vaidya was on Bigg Boss 14, he realised his feelings for Disha Parmar and proposed to her on national television. They got married on July 16 last year.

The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, and Arjun Bijlani.

In a recent interview, Rahul and Disha were asked about their plans of having a baby. “I toh want it tomorrow, trust me, bro. I have been vocal about it since day one, and I have been working hard also,” Rahul quipped.

As they stepped out for a dinner date last night, netizens couldn’t stop commenting on Disha’s outfit.

The actress wore an oversized orange shirt with jeans. And this gave rise to all the speculations. Netizens kept asking if she is pregnant. Several people commented that she looks pregnant in the oversized shirt and the glow on her face.

Reacting, Disha wrote, “Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again. Also for the ones calling and wanting to know… Not pregnant.” She added a few crying emojis in the note.

Have a look.

Disha had earlier mentioned that Rahul is her lucky charm, as she got the television show, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.0 just after marriage. She had said, "I will give him all the credit in the world. I keep telling him that as soon as we got married I got this show. So, you are very lucky for me."

