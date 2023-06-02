Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan untie the actress blames him for her eviction says “ You manifested it hence I got eliminated one week before the finale”

Fahmaan and Sumbul are two of the most loved couples on–screen and they have a massive fan following. The actress is out of the Bigg Boss house and she finally met her best friend Fahmaan Khan.
MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience and the fans.

But then the show took a leap and the two had to say goodbye to the show. Post that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss, and Fahmaan signed on for his new show Dharampatnii.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumors doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, although there is no confirmation on the same.

Even on the show, Sumbul had told Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother. She is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in the future.

Sumbul just got evicted from the house last weekend as she received fewer votes and finally met and the fans couldn’t keep calm.

Fahmaan shared a video where he is seen meeting Sumbul and he asked her how was it to stay inside the Bigg Boss where she says that it was a good experience and she is finally.

He tells her that when she was inside the house, he used to tell her that win and come or else we will meet soon to which Sumbul said it’s because of your manifesting I have come out of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the two are really good friends and they set major friendship goals.

The fans love them as an on–screen pair and would love to see them back on screen.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 12:28

