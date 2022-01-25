Finally! Grand Finale of Salman Khan host ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will take place on THIS date

MUMBAI: The present season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has finally reached its final week. The contestants Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal are the seven finalists for the season. They will be fighting out for one last time for the last week.

Now as per the latest promo of the show, the date for the finale has been announced by host Salman Khan. The grand finale of the show will be held on 29th and 30th January at 8 PM.

Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Rakhi, Nishant, Rashami, and Pratik will give a tough competition to each other to win the trophy and the prize money. The grand finale is all set to be a big star-studded event. All the contestants of the season will also be marking their presence in the finale.

The recent episode brought a huge shock for the contestants as Bigg Boss announced double eviction of the candidates among Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijit Bichukale. They were asked to stand on a podium and finally it was revealed that Devoleena and Abhijit were eliminated from the house.

The episode also saw some arguments when the contestants were asked to answer some questions by two RJs. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Pratik Sehajpal were questioned on their actions and attitude in the game.

