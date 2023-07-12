Finally! Harshad Chopda reacts to rumours of fee hike demands for the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI : Since its Star Plus premiere in 2009, Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the biggest successes in Indian television history, has enthralled viewers. The immensely famous family drama has been in the news lately due to the announcement of a fourth-generation leap, and it will celebrate its 15th anniversary next month.

Also read: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal their experiences of working with different production houses

For those who don't know, Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla replaced Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as the main protagonists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, marking another generational change in the show. As expected, since the new cast was introduced a few weeks ago, fans of the venerable Star Plus program have had different views on the long-running program.

Devoted viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remain heartbroken in the absence of Pranali and Harshad, who played the famous roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu, respectively. In the midst of all of this, there were rumors that the creators had no intention of creating a second-generation jump at first, but that changed when Harshad requested a "hike" in his fee. Soon after a social media post went viral, rumors about it began to circulate. The gifted actor has finally responded to the persistent rumors by refuting the information. Harshad responded to the story to squash the rumors. He said on Twitter, "Not true."

Fans of Harshad Chopda are excitedly anticipating his return to television, but for now, the actor is enjoying his vacation and hasn't signed anything. He will be seen shakin' legs with co-star Pranali Rathod of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the eagerly awaited ITA 2023. The final week of December is most likely when the event will take place.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Harshad Chopda to go on holiday to Canada post wrapping up the shoot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

