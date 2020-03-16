Finally! This is how Karan Kundrra reacts to his viral kissing video with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never fail to impress their fans with all the current updates on their social media. In a recent video that became popular on social media, Tejaswi and Karan can be seen kissing one another as they ride an escalator. Teja is coming down and Karan is going up on the escalator as they lock lips.

“Abhi hamari maaye kaise react karegi pata nahi (We don’t know how our moms will react to it).”

In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra first became romantically involved. Since the reality show's conclusion, their relationship has frequently made news. Numerous rumours have also been made regarding them getting hitched, but Teja and Karan have insisted that the wedding would take place when it is appropriate.

In the same interview, Karan even added that he is bored, but not bothered, by the constant marriage questions. He stated, "I am but I understand where it comes from. I understand that a lot of people love us together and there are a lot. They want to see us together; they want this love story to culminate."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed the audience's eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Ever since Bigg Boss, their fans have shipped them together as 'TejRan' and both Tejasswi and Karan don't shy away from giving their fans some solid couple-goals!

