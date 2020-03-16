Finally! This is how Shehnaaz Gill reacts to the trolls slamming her for hugging and kissing Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Celebrities falling under public radar for unusual reasons is quite common. Shehnaaz Gill who was backlashed for hugging and kissing superstar Salman Khan in publica at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party has reacted to the criticism.

Shehnaaz, in a recent interview, said that she likes to focus on the positive side of fame. The actress said that the love she receives from her fans is enough to "overshadow" all the negativity that comes her way.

"Main sirf positives pe hi dhyaan dena chahti hoon. Jitna pyaar log mujhe dete hai, woh bahot hai baki saari negativity ko overshadow karne ke liye. So why should I look at the negative side of it?" Shehnaaz was quoted saying.

"Being popular on social media and having a huge fan base means you get a lot of love. But it also means a lot of trolling. That is a reality that all celebrities must come to terms with. But everything has a positive and a negative side, it is up to you what you want to concentrate on," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly gearing up for her Bollywood debut. As per reports, the Honsla Rakh actress will be seen in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The makers and the actress are yet to confirm the same.

Credit: Times Now