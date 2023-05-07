Finally! Kapil Sharma along with his cast and crew leave for the United States Of America for their tour

Kapil Sharma leaves for the USA for his tour and the actor shared a glimpse of him and the star cast at the airport before they board a flight to America.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/05/2023 - 17:21
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

As we had reported earlier that the show is going off air for some time and post a short break they would be back with the new season.\

One of the reasons, why the show is going off air is because Kapil along with his team is flying to The United States Of America.

The actor shared a video from the airport before they boarded the flight and he captioned it saying “ On our way to the USA”

Well, they will be performing in many cities across The United States Of America.

The fans overseas are excited to see The Kapil Sharma Show live and almost all the tickets have been sold.

But the show is going on a break and it would return back in a few months.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

 
 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/05/2023 - 17:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! Vinay Pathak on working with Sonam Kapoor in Blind, “I didn’t need to guide her; she is an able and acclaimed actor herself”
MUMBAI :Vinay Pathak, who is known for his performances in movies like the Bheja Fry franchise, Chalo Dilli,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Drama Alert! Veer and Keerat come to Sahiba’s rescue!
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
WOW! Alia Bhatt has worn THESE many sarees in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
MUMBAI : Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which is directed by...
Pandya Store: OMG! Shweta ready to leave the house with Chiku, Dhara gives a warning to Chiku
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Pandya Store: Emotional! Pandya Bahus remember their sweet memories, batwara is the only solution
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
she is an able and acclaimed actor herself”
Exclusive! Vinay Pathak on working with Sonam Kapoor in Blind, “I didn’t need to guide her; she is an able and acclaimed actor herself”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sana Khan
Congratulations! Bigg Boss season six contestants Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad blessed with a baby boy
neil
Kya Baat Hai! Neil Bhatt's emotional reunion with wife Aishwarya Sharma will melt your heart
Vanshaj
Will Yuvika be able to prove her capability as she strikes an important deal at the Mahajan office in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?
Abrar Qazi
OMG! Abrar Qazi says goodbye to Yeh Hai Chahatein in an emotional post, says, “Now that it is over, I feel a void in me but..”! Read for Full story!
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Mini Mathur, Renuka Shahane, Richa Aniruddha, Parizad Kolah Marshall and Deepti Bhatnagar to grace the show
India’s Best Dancer Season 3
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty to grace the show to promote her upcoming show “India’s Got Talent”