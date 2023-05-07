Finally! Kapil Sharma along with his cast and crew leave for the United States Of America for their tour

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

( ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show

As we had reported earlier that the show is going off air for some time and post a short break they would be back with the new season.\

One of the reasons, why the show is going off air is because Kapil along with his team is flying to The United States Of America.

The actor shared a video from the airport before they boarded the flight and he captioned it saying “ On our way to the USA”

Well, they will be performing in many cities across The United States Of America.

The fans overseas are excited to see The Kapil Sharma Show live and almost all the tickets have been sold.

But the show is going on a break and it would return back in a few months.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist



