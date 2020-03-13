Finally! Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reunite

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, who had an ugly spat with each other seem to have sorted things out and are at peace now.

Recently the two performed together at a wedding alongside Mika Singh. Now, in the video, one can see Kapil performing alongside Sunil and Mikha Singh is seen cheering him.

Post the fight, it seems that Kapil did try to patch up things with Sunil and told him to join his show, but Sunil was is no mood to return.

Since then the fans have missed the two on screen.

Now Kapil took to his social media account to share the performance and the fans were very excited to see them perform together. One fan wrote that he wishes that both start working together and share the same bond again.

Another user wrote, "It is good to see @KapilSharmaK9 and @WhoSunilGrover together again." Many of them expressed their joy about the two comedians reuniting again.

Check out the video below :