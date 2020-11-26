Finally! Karan Singh Grover shares the logo of Qubool Hai 2.0

MUMBAI: Qubool Hai was one of the most famous and successful serials on television. The show was in the Top 5 shows when it came to the TRP ratings.

The audiences loved the pairing of Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti. Their chemistry was the biggest USP of the serial.

This was Surbhi’s debut serial and her character Zoya was loved by the viewers and till today she is known for her performance in this serial.

With the OTT platform becoming the trend, the serial is back with season 2 but with the same case of Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.

Asad and Zoya the main characters of this serial became iconic in the world of television and now it will be a treat for audiences to watch again.

(ALSO READ: Gul Khan won't be associated with Qubool Hai 2.0)

Karan Singh Grover took to his social media account and shared the logo of the serial and captioned it saying “Coming soon!!! Laut aa raha hai pyaar bhara mausam with Asad and Zoya’’.

After the actor shared the post the fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting and saying how excited they are to watch the two together after so long.

Fans have commented and said that they are super excited to see them together and seems like Asad is going to come back with the bang and they can’t wait to watch the love story of Asad and Zoya.

Well, soon the series will be streaming on Zee5.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover to reunite for Qubool Hai 2.O)