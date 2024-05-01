Finally! Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant Sheezan Khan gives an update about his health says “ After being unwell for twenty days and seven days in the hospital finally I have recovered never my health has been this bad”

MUMBAI : Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was the main lead of the serial and his character was loved by the audience.

He couldn’t continue with the show due to the biggest controversy of his life, when he was arrested and put behind bars as his co–star and alleged ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of the show. Owing to this case, he spent almost two months in jail.

The moment he was out on bail, he was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and the actor became a part of the show.

Sheezan performed the stunts well and impressed Rohit Shetty and the audience. He went a long way in the game.

He also had a short cameo in COLORS show Chand Jalne Laga.

The actor is quite active on social media and keeps the fans well updated about what he is upto.

Recently, the actor had shared a post where one could see that he was on IV drops. Fans were concerned about his health and wondered what was wrong with him.

Today, Sheezan took to social media and informed his fans and well – wishers that he is doing absolutely fine and has finally recovered after being effected really badly.

He said that he was unwell from almost twenty days and for seven days he was hospitalized and his health was so bad that he couldn’t eat or drink anything and also had breathing problems.

He also said that he wanted to spend the New Year’s with his family but couldn’t do so as he was in the hospital but his family was with him 24 X 7 by his side and taking full care of him.

The actor also thanked his family doctor for helping him come out of this bad situation.

Well, the fans are happy to see Sheezan fully recovered and they are waiting to see him back on screen.

