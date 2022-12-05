Finally! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui breaks his silence over his girlfriend’s identity, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Comedian Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner’s trophy in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp. When inside the house, Munawar Faruqui was linked to Anjali Arora. She seemingly liked him and this link-up kept audiences hooked. However, post the show, Munawar soon posted a picture of his girlfriend Nazil. He did not reveal her face in the first picture but then he shared many pics from her birthday celebrations.

Talking about his relationship with Nazil, Munawar was quoted saying that he was being protective. He said, "I’ve known Nazil for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazil.”

“As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity. In our life there are different aspects of us about which we are protective. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture," he concluded.

It was in Lock Upp that Munawar's past also came under the radar. He is married and has a child. He stated that the matter is in court, and he was doing the show Lock Upp for his son.

After Lock Upp, it is being stated that Munawar Faruqui is going to participate in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. As of now, he is enjoying his freedom from jail.

