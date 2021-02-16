Finally! Paras Chhabra opens up about his relationship with Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 did extremely well for itself. The show had finally made it to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to TRP ratings and that’s because of the content. Every contestant in the show was strong and played the game well.

Paras and Mahira, who are one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house grabbed the headlines for their proximity in the house.

The duo, from the beginning, had a great rapport with each other and their true friendship stood out in the house where relationships are so fickle and fake.

Paras had made headlines for his clones with Mahira on the show and the famous kisses that he gave her.

The duo has a massive fan following and the audience loves to see their pair together.

Post the show the two were seen in music videos and the two are being loved by the audiences.

Recently, Paras was seen in Bigg Boss 14 where came in as a connection for Devoleena and changed the game itself.

Now Paras during an interview was asked if he is dating Mahira or no to which he said that they are really good friends and there is nothing more than that as of now and the best thing about their friendship is that during the stint in the Bigg Boss house, they have seen all the emotions of each other and now they know each other pretty well.

He also mentioned that in their friendship when they fight they sort of everything within one hour and he believed that a girl and a boy if have this quality of mending things and not stretching a fight then nothing can break the relationship or friendship.

Once Mahira’s mother had said that if her daughter ever wanted to marry Paras she wouldn’t mind and she would be the happiest to which Paras said that even his mother says and feels the same.

Well, no doubt Paras and Mahira make a lovely pair on screen and the fans miss watching them together.

There is no doubt that Paras and Mahira’s friendship is way too special and they did leave a mark on the audiences.

