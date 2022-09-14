Finally! Police traces the troller who had been harassing Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on social media

Abhinav Shukla approached the Patiala Police against a troll, who had been targeting him and his female friends for a long time and finally the troll has now been traced and investigation is underway

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 14:51
MUMBAI: Last year, actor Abhinav Shukla was forced to approach the police against a troll, who had been targeting him and his female friends for a long time. The troll has now been traced by the Patiala Police and investigations are on.

“I am relieved, more for the sake of my female friends, that the troll has been traced. For the past year, he had been targeting me and tagging all my female friends, family members, and acquaintances. He accused my female friends of having an affair with me, threatened to throw acid on them, and had them run over,” Abhinav was quoted saying.

Abhinav contacted the Mumbai Cyber Crime Cell via a written complaint on their portal in May 2021 when he was in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Later, he registered a complaint in my hometown with the Patiala police on September 13 last year. They filed an FIR under sections 66 CE and 67A. The police have finally traced the person, who is a resident of Cuttack (Odisha). The police are investigating the case.”

Credit: ETimes

