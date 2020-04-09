News

Finally! Rashami and Siddarth mend their differences

Rashami and Siddarth, who had problems in past seem to have mended their differences.

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most successful shows on television and all credits go to the contestants and the makers of the show who knew what content to put up for the show.

This time, every contestant had given tough competition to one and another.

Post the show Siddarth emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Rashami was the 4th runner up.

Since the beginning of the season, the audience witnessed the fights between Siddarth and Rashami.  From fighting over tasks and discussing their past , the two have been sharing a lot of cold vibes with each other.

But now things have cooled down, and they are cordial with each other.

Recently Rashami gave an interview where she was asked about her bond with Siddarth and that if she would work with him in future. She confirmed that all is well between the two now, and there is no tension as such.

She further stated that if any projects come their way, she would be open to taking it up depending on the scripts as they are actors, and they are cordial with each other.

Earlier Siddarth and Rashami have worked in COLORS Dil Se Dil Tak where their chemistry was sizzling and the audience really miss seeing them as a pair on screen.

They were rumoured to have been dating, but though there was no confirmation about the same.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

