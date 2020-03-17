FINALLY! Rohit Shetty makes Karan Patel do an ANIMAL based stunt

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is riding high on success. The show is in the news as Rohit Shetty lost his cool over contestant Tejasswi Prakash last week. Also, the show has secured the second position on the BARC charts making it the talk of the town.

The show has the who’s who of the entertainment industry namely Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Amruta Khanvlkar, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka and Balraj Syal as contestants.

Bhojpuri fame Rani Chatterjee got evicted from the show. Balraj was also eliminated, but he has been brought back to the show as a wildcard contestant.

While all the contestants faced the creepy and dangerous animal stunts, Karan Patel has had his way out of such stunts. But in the upcoming episodes, Rohit Shetty will finally make Karan do an interesting yet dangerous animal stunt.

Karan will be kept in a glass compartment filled with water and many creepy animals. He will perform the stunt inside the compartment. In the promos, he can be seen getting restless and screaming in pain while performing the stunt.

