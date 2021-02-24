Finally! Rubina Dilaik clears the stance as to if Rahul Vaidya is her friend or enemy?

MUMBAI: Rubina and Rahul were two contestants of the Bigg Boss house who never got along with each other and they kept fighting throughout the show.

Until the finale, the two never knew what was the reason they never got along and were figuring out things.

The final batter was also between the two as they were the top two contestants of the show where Rubina emerged as the winner and Rahul the first runner-up of the show.

Post Bigg Boss also seems like the two can never be friends but will always be cordial with each other.

After her victory, Rubina had promised her fans that she will interact with them and finally today she came on Twitter and started asked her fans to ask her any questions with the #hastag #askRubi.

One of her fans asked her if Rahul Vaidya is her friend or enemy to which Rubina replied saying he is just a Bigg Boss contestant for her.

Well, Rubina finally cleared the stance about what she thinks about Rahul Vaidya and seems that there is no scope of friendship happening between the two but good to see that there is no enmity either.

Tough Rubina won the show, Rahul gave a tough competition to her until the end of the game.

