Finally! Shamita Shetty breaks her silence on her Break-Up rumours with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell for each other in Bigg Boss OTT, following which their relationship has been talk of the town, and now the lovebirds will be seen together in an upcoming project
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 09:34
Finally! Shamita Shetty breaks her silence on her Break-Up rumours with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat

MUMBAI: After Bigg Boss lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat will unite for an upcoming project and the actress has confirmed the same. However, the Zeher actor has denied any kind of break-up rumour with Raqesh Bapat.

Also Read: Shocking! This is show Shamita Shetty reacted when she was asked about not winning Bigg Boss in spite of participating in it three times

The actress said that Raqesh Bapat and she have made a conscious effort to not let break-up rumours affect him and her. She said that they had made a conscious effort to not get affected by such gossip. She said that the relationship is about two people. She said it cannot be about the whole world, and what they think about a couple. She said, "Luckily, we both are very secure people so it doesn’t affect us.

She further asserted that she does not like it when Raqesh Bapat or his family get trolled. She said that everyone has a heart. The actress said that she would not do any reality shows in the near future. It seems she is getting good projects professionally.

Also Read: Shocking! This is show Shamita Shetty reacted when she was asked about not winning Bigg Boss in spite of participating in it three times

Fans of the couple had been waiting patiently for a long time for a new project from them. This music video will be released under the banner of T-Series. The actress also said that she has a couple of web series lined up. Raqesh Bapat is also in talks for a couple of web shows. Shamita Shetty is now focused on her career that has picked up after the two shows.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Shamita Shetty Raqesh Bapat Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss OTT BREAK-UP rumours Shilpa Shetty Zeher Mohabbatein Fareb The Tenant TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 09:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXPLOSIVE! Aryan and Imlie's surprise burn down in Jyoti's devious plan; Imlie saves Aryan from the fire in the kitchen
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read: htt...
Finally! Shamita Shetty breaks her silence on her Break-Up rumours with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat
MUMBAI: After Bigg Boss lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat will unite for an upcoming project and the actress...
Anupama: Finally! Toshu relaises the worth of Anupama and promises Kinjal to be a good father to his child
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on Indian TV. Now, everyone is excited about the upcoming...
MAJOR TWIST! Narmada feels guilty torturing Imlie; Jyoti's plan gets failed miserably with Imlie's pregnancy
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read: ...
'Runway 34' takes off for early access on OTT platform
MUMBAI: After its theatrical run, the aviation thriller film 'Runway 34' directed by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is...
Recent Stories
'Runway 34' takes off for early access on OTT platform
'Runway 34' takes off for early access on OTT platform
Latest Video