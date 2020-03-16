Finally! Shamita Shetty breaks her silence on her Break-Up rumours with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat

MUMBAI: After Bigg Boss lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat will unite for an upcoming project and the actress has confirmed the same. However, the Zeher actor has denied any kind of break-up rumour with Raqesh Bapat.

The actress said that Raqesh Bapat and she have made a conscious effort to not let break-up rumours affect him and her. She said that they had made a conscious effort to not get affected by such gossip. She said that the relationship is about two people. She said it cannot be about the whole world, and what they think about a couple. She said, "Luckily, we both are very secure people so it doesn’t affect us.

She further asserted that she does not like it when Raqesh Bapat or his family get trolled. She said that everyone has a heart. The actress said that she would not do any reality shows in the near future. It seems she is getting good projects professionally.

Fans of the couple had been waiting patiently for a long time for a new project from them. This music video will be released under the banner of T-Series. The actress also said that she has a couple of web series lined up. Raqesh Bapat is also in talks for a couple of web shows. Shamita Shetty is now focused on her career that has picked up after the two shows.

Credit: BollywoodLife