Finally! Shamita Shetty shares a cryptic post amid break-up rumours with Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty who was last seen in Bigg Boss 15, was making headlines because of her sizzling chemistry with Raqesh Bapat, however, according to the latest reports, the couple have parted ways but continue to remain good friends

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 15:25
Shamita-Raqesh

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are the most loved couple in the telly town. Bigg Boss OTT couple Shamita and Raqesh won hearts with their chemistry.

Also Read: Revealed! THIS is the reason Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat did not want to be vocal about their break-up

There were rumours that Shamita and Raqesh have parted ways and their fans were worried about them. However, Raqesh and Shamita have turned heads with their several public appearances, but they did not confirm anything about the rumors. Amid breakup rumours, Shamita has shared a quirky post on her Instagram page and spoke about the 'breaking up'.

Sharing a video, Shamita wrote, “Even the best of relationships end (sic)!" Within no time, her post went viral on social media and fans were beaming with joy as she gave it back to the trollers and haters.

ShaRa fans flooded the comments sections with various messages. One user wrote, 'Kripya kamzor dil waale na dekhein wali warning toh diya kro', while the other wrote, 'That caption gave me a HEART ATTACK LOL'. Another user wrote, 'Wht was that caption Shamziee??... My heart for a minute .. U savage girl..'.

Also Read: Finally! Shamita Shetty breaks her silence on her Break-Up rumours with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat

A source close to the actors was quoted by Filmfare saying that both Raqesh and Shamita have amicably parted ways, but will continue to be friends. The two even shot for a music video that will be released soon.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Television Shamita Shetty Raqesh Bapat Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss 15 Zeher Mohabbatein Tum Bin Fareb The Tenant
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 15:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Disgusting! Pakhi has an evil eye to separate Virat and Sai
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Preesha finally gives birth to her child, Revati comes to snatch it away
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Anupamaa: Revenge! Barkha to use Adhik and Sara to take over the Kapadia empire
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Amazing! Kajal Aggarwal posts a picture of her newborn on social media
MUMBAI : Kajal Aggarwal, who embraced motherhood this year in April, has shared an adorable picture of her baby boy...
WHAT! Surprise visit on the sets of Pandya store, Check out who is the special guest!
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Oops! Imlie's Fahmaan Khan loses his control at this co-star, Here's why
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Recent Stories
Kajal Aggarwal
Amazing! Kajal Aggarwal posts a picture of her newborn on social media
Latest Video