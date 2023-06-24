Finally! Shoaib Ibrahim gives an update on his wife Dipika Kakkar’s health update after the birth of their premature baby

Dipika and Shoaib are one of the most loved and celebrated couples on television and just a few days back they were blessed with a baby boy, and now Shoaib took to social media and given an update on Dipika’s health.
Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples and are considered one of iconic ones on television.

They met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they were co-stars for many years.

Their love story began on the sets of the show and they dated for almost five–six years before they got married in 2018.

The couple also took part in the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 7” where they emerged as the semi–finalist of the show.

These days, Shoaib and Dipika give us a glimpse of their life through their vlogs where the fans and audience get to see the insights into their lives.

Celebrations are in order as the two have been blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature baby as the delivery was due in a month. But, the couple assures that there is nothing to worry about.

Yesterday, while interacting with the media, gave a heads-up about the health of his child and he said that he doesn’t want to talk about it as the child is premature and is kept in an incubator.

Also Read :Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

All the fans were concerned about Dipika’s health post-delivery and were messaging Shoaib about the same.

Today the actor took on to social media and shared an update about her health.

He shared a photo of Dipika from the hospital and captioned it saying “She is fine”

Well, the fans revealed that Dipika is fine and are praying for the baby to be fine soon.

Well, the couple is stepping into the best phase of their lives where they would be embracing parenthood.

In their vlogs, they used to keep giving details about the journey of pregnancy and how things should be managed.

TellyChakkar congratulates Shoaib and Dipika as they began their new journey as mommy and daddy.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Splendid! Here is a glimpse of popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s dream home

 
 

