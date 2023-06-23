Finally! Shoaib Ibrahim shares his happiness on becoming a father and says “I wouldn’t like to talk about it you’ll all know the situation right now the baby is premature and is kept in the incubator needs your prayers”

Shoaib Ibrahim is the happiest person these days as Dipika and he are blessed with a baby boy a few days ago and recently while interacting with the media he spoke about the baby and how he feels after entering parenthood.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 13:45
SHOAIB IBRAHIM

MUMBAI:  Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry; he rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor then was seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”

The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakkar.

The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

Shoaib Ibrahim is the best phase of his life and on the 21st of June 2023, Dipika Kakkar and he were blessed with a baby boy as they entered the phase of parenthood.

The actor on social media announced the good news to the fans and well–wishers where he revealed that it is a premature baby and he requested everyone to keep them in their prayers.

Shoaib was seen celebrating his birthday on the sets of his show “Ajooni” and while interacting with the media, he spoke about how happy he is to enter this phase of parenthood.

Also Read : Splendid! Here is a glimpse of popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s dream home

The actor said “You guys know that Dipika and I are blessed with a baby boy, but I won’t be able to talk more on that it’s a premature baby and he is kept in the incubator and I request each of you to pray for the baby”

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika can’t hold their happiness as they step into this journey of “Parenthood”

Dipika and Shoaib are seen as one of the best on–screen couples and they have a massive fan following.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

 

 

 

 

 

Dipika Kakkar Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka TellyChakkar YouTube vlogs Television Parenthood Motherhood Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum ajooni Saba Ibrahim
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 13:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Sad! Elahi in trauma with her new haircut, Jordan to do everything to erase Jahaan's effect from Elahi's heart
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Must Read! Big-budget films that failed to make a mark at the box office
MUMBAI: In the Indian film industry, we have seen that movies are made on different budgets. While some films are made...
Titli: Woah! Titli falls in Garv's arms, sharing eye-lock moment
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Udaariyaan: Emotional! Sartaj makes BIG promise to Nehmat's family
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Wow! Erica Fernandes breaks her silence on her marriage plans; read to know more
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves...
Exclusive! 1920 Horrors of the Heart actress Avika Gor on her link-up rumours with Manish Raisinghan, “We adore each other, we love each other but…”
MUMBAI:  Avika Gor is a popular name in the TV industry, and she has also left a mark down South with her performances...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Must Read! Big-budget films that failed to make a mark at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
ERICA FERNANDES
Wow! Erica Fernandes breaks her silence on her marriage plans; read to know more
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! The shoot of the show has reached its climax and this is when the contestants are returning back?
Prerna Runthala
Prerna Runthala opens up on her character in ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani’
Sheetal Maulik
Exclusive! Sheetal Maulik on making an exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The creatives tried a lot to see if my role fits with the new story, but it didn't work out
Kumar Maharaj
Kumar Maharaj and contestants Shivanshu and Hansvi’s beautiful jugalbandi leaves everybody spellbound on India's Best Dancer 3
Manav Gohil
Exclusive! Manav Gohil approached to be a part of Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?