Finally! Shoaib Ibrahim shares his happiness on becoming a father, says “I wouldn’t like to talk about it, you all know the situation right now, the baby is premature and is kept in the incubator, need your prayers”

Shoaib Ibrahim is the happiest person these days as Dipika and he are blessed with a baby boy a few days ago. Recently, while interacting with the media he spoke about the baby and how he feels after entering parenthood.
SHOAIB IBRAHIM

MUMBAI:  Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in Sasural Simar Ka.

The actor was then seen in serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and currently, he is seen in Star Bharat’s show “Ajooni”. 

The actor also participated in the reality show “Nach Baliye” Season 8 along with his wife Dipika Kakar.

The actor is quite active on social media where he updates his fans about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

He also has a “YouTube” channel where he has started vlogging about his life and gives insight into his personal life.

Shoaib Ibrahim is enjoying the best phase of his life as on the 21st of June, 2023, Dipika Kakar and he were blessed with a baby boy. 

The actor on announced the good news to the fans and well–wishers on social media, where he revealed that the baby is premature, requesting everyone to keep them in their prayers.

Shoaib was seen celebrating his birthday on the sets of his show “Ajooni”, and while interacting with the media, he spoke about how happy he is to enter this phase of parenthood.

The actor said “You guys know that Dipika and I are blessed with a baby boy, but I won’t be able to talk more on that. It’s a premature baby and he is kept in the incubator. I request each of you to pray for the baby”

Well, Shoaib and Dipika can’t hold their happiness as they step into this journey of “Parenthood”. 

Dipika and Shoaib are seen as one of the best on–screen couples and they have a massive fan following.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

