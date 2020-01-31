Finally Sidarth confessed his feelings for Shehnaaz and said he is her present

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing the headlines these days for the ongoing fights and ups and downs that are happening in the house. The Bigg Boss house is not an easy place to stay in, as the contestants in the house are cut off from the outside world.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaaz.

The two are been loved by the audience and they have the massive fan following, their friendship is been looked up inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house.

Their fans fondly call them Sidnaaz and they are in awe of their chemistry, and recently they had a fallout but thankfully they patched up.

Now he video is doing the rounds where Siddarth as told Shehnaaz that soon he will be her ex and will become ordinary, to which Shehnaaz says that he is now her present to which he says that he is her close a friend and who said that friends can’t be exes, but Shehnaaz says that slowly all his true feelings are coming out.

Well, there is no doubt that the two have stood by each other no matter what and the audience really love their friendship.

