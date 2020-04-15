Finally! Siddarth Nigam proposes to Avneet Kaur for marriage

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of television’s most loved on-screen couples. The duo shares a crackling chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen.

They are paired opposite each other as the leads of SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. In the roles of Aladdin and Yasmine, they have immense fan admiration and followers.

There are rumours doing the rounds that the two are more than friends. At several occasions on social media, Avneet and Siddharth often pass chessy comments which leave the fans confused about their relationship status.

Recently the two have confirmed their relationship, and the fans love their pairing.

Now we cam across a video where Siddarth and Avneet are seen having an argument, and when Anveet leaves, Siddarth gets an idea of how to get her back.

The actor pretends that he has got hurt and when Avneet comes to him and removes the bandage, Siddarth goes down on his knees and asks her if she will marry him.

The actress is shocked and is blushing all the way.

There is no doubt that Siddarth and Avneet make a wonderful and the audience love watching them together.

Their die-hard fans have commented that they can’t wait for this to happen in reality as it will be the happiest moment of their lives.

