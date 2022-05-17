Finally! Taarak Mehta fame Mandar Chandwadkar reacts to his death rumours on social media

Mandar Chandwadkar’s death was speculated on social media, however the actor himself addressed the rumours and clarified the fake news
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 17:02
Mandar Chandwadkar

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, had to come Live on Instagram after false news of his death spread on social media. The actor shared that he is hale and hearty unlike what's being reported.

Also Read: INTERESTING! Fans want Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actors to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi; here's why

The actor said, "Namaste, How are you all? I hope work is good. I am also at work. But there's news that someone has forwarded, so I thought to come LIVE before people get worried. On social media, rumours spread faster than fire. I just wanted to confirm that I am shooting and enjoying myself."

He added, "Whoever has spread the false news, I request him to stop it. May God bless him with 'sadbudhi'. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's artists are completely healthy and happy. They plan to do a lot of work in the future for many years and entertain people."

Also Read: SAD! Before Shailesh Lodha, this bunch of actors quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

It's not just Mandar but earlier other artists such as Divyanka Tripathi, Mukesh Khanna, Shweta Tiwari, Shivaji Satam among others have also been victims of death hoax. They had to give interviews and make posts on social media to clarify the false reporting.

Credit: ETimes

