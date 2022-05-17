Finally! Taarak Mehta fame Mandar Chandwadkar reacts to his death rumours on social media

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, had to come Live on Instagram after false news of his death spread on social media. The actor shared that he is hale and hearty unlike what's being reported.

The actor said, "Namaste, How are you all? I hope work is good. I am also at work. But there's news that someone has forwarded, so I thought to come LIVE before people get worried. On social media, rumours spread faster than fire. I just wanted to confirm that I am shooting and enjoying myself."

He added, "Whoever has spread the false news, I request him to stop it. May God bless him with 'sadbudhi'. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's artists are completely healthy and happy. They plan to do a lot of work in the future for many years and entertain people."

It's not just Mandar but earlier other artists such as Divyanka Tripathi, Mukesh Khanna, Shweta Tiwari, Shivaji Satam among others have also been victims of death hoax. They had to give interviews and make posts on social media to clarify the false reporting.

Credit: ETimes