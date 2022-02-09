Finally! Tejasswi Prakash opens up about her character’s name in Naagin 6 but with a TWIST

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is all set to show her fans her Naagin avatar. She is going to be the lead serpent in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. Ahead of the show's premiere, the actress is doing her best to promote the show. Even as she took up the 'That's Not My Name' challenge on Instagram, she added Naagin 6 twist to it. The actress supposedly revealed her character name while recalling all the characters that she has played in the past.

Tejasswi Prakash in the caption of the video has revealed the name of her character from Naagin 6. She is going to be Pratha who is going to save the world in times of pandemic. Her caption reads, "Taking a look back at all the amazing characters I got to play on screen. Can’t be more grateful! And now it’s time to welcome Pratha!! All love to you my Teja Troops."

In the video, she sweetly even plugged the name given to her by beau and Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra. She did mention 'Laddoo' at the end of the video.

Talking about the same, Tejasswi Prakash had said, "Karan often tells me that he, too, gets surprised by himself as he never thought he'd ever be doing 'baby' talks in any relationship. In fact, one of his videos is going viral where he is seen asking, 'Aise baby talk kaun karta hai, main toh abhi nahi karunga,' and cut to today when he calling me 'ladoo and baby."

