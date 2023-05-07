Finally! The cast and crew of The Kapil Sharma Show leave for the United States Of America for the tour

Kapil Sharma leaves for the USA tour and the actor shared a glimpse of him and the star cast at the airport before they board a flight to America.
Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

As we had reported earlier, the show is going off-air for some time and post a short break, they would be back with the new season. 

One of the reasons why the show is going off-air is because Kapil, along with his team is flying to The United States Of America.

The actor shared a video from the airport before they boarded the flight and he captioned it saying “On our way to the USA”. 

Well, they will be performing in many cities across The United States Of America.

Fans overseas are excited to watch The Kapil Sharma Show live and almost all the tickets have been sold.

But, the show is going on a break when it comes to the television screens and would return in a few months.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

